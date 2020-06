Teenager som kastede dreng ud fra museum i London får livstid

Den nu 18-årige Jonty Bravery forsøgte i august sidste år at dræbe en lille franske dreng, der sammen med sine forældre besøgte museet Tate Modern i London. Han kastede den seksårige ud fra en udsigtsplatform. Drengen faldt 30 meter, men overlevede med svære og livslange skader. (FILES) In this file photo taken on December 06, 2019 A handout photograph released by the Metropolitan Police on December 6, 2019 shows Jonty Bravery posing for his custody photograph in London. - A troubled British teenager who threw a six-year-old French boy off a viewing platform at London's Tate Modern art gallery was on June 26, 2020 jailed for life. Judge Maura McGowan told Jonty Bravery, 18, he would spend at least 15 years in custody for attempting to murder the boy in front of horrified crowds on August 4 last year. (Photo by Handout / METROPOLITAN POLICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / METROPOLITAN POLICE " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Foto: Handout/Ritzau Scanpix