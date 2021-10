Taliban vil belønne familier til selvmordsbombere

1/3- "The advent of the Islamic system is the result of the blood of our martyrs"



Alhaj Mullah Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani

Yesterday, H.E Interior Minister Alhaj Mullah Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani met the family members of martyred Fidayeen at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul pic.twitter.com/er58Cz0fxv