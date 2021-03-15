Vælg område Pil ned ikon
Verden
15. marts 2021
For første gang nogensinde er en dansk instruktør nomineret til en Oscar i kategorien Bedste Instruktør. Det er Thomas Vinterberg, der er nomineret for sin film "Druk". (Arkivfoto)
For første gang nogensinde er en dansk instruktør nomineret til en Oscar i kategorien Bedste Instruktør. Det er Thomas Vinterberg, der er nomineret for sin film "Druk". (Arkivfoto)
Foto: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix
FAKTA: Akademiet sætter navne på de oscarnominerede

Thomas Vinterberg er nomineret til en Oscar for Bedste Instruktør, ligesom hans film "Druk" er nomineret.

Verden - 15. marts 2021 kl. 14:25
Af Ritzau
Kontakt redaktionen

Sløret er mandag blevet løftet for nomineringerne til årets oscarprisuddeling, og flere danskere er iblandt, herunder instruktør Thomas Vinterberg og hans film "Druk".

Se de nominerede i en række udvalgte kategorier herunder:

* Bedste Film:

"The Father".

arrow Læs også: Netflix-film om Hollywood er Oscar-topscorer

"Judas and the Black Messiah".

"Mank".

"Minari".

"Nomadland".

"Promising Young Woman".

"Sound of Metal".

"The Trial of the Chicago 7".

* Bedste Instruktør:

Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round").

David Fincher ("Mank").

Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari").

Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland").

Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman").

* Bedste Kvindelige Hovedrolle:

Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom").

Andra Day ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday").

Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman").

Frances McDormand ("Nomadland").

Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman").

* Bedste Kvindelige Birolle:

Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")

Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy").

Olivia Colman ("The Father").

Amanda Seyfried ("Mank").

Youn Yuh-jung ("Minari").

* Bedste Mandlige Hovedrolle:

Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal").

Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom").

Anthony Hopkins ("The Father").

Gary Oldman in ("Mank").

Steven Yeun in ("Minari").

* Bedste Mandlige Birolle:

Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7").

Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah").

Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami").

Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal").

Lakeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah").

* Bedste Kortfilm:

"Feeling Through".

"The Letter Room" (instrueret af danske Elvira Lind).

"The Present".

"Two Distant Strangers".

"White Eye".

* Bedste Klipning:

"The Father".

"Nomadland".

"Promising Young Woman".

"Sound of Metal" (med den danske klipper Mikkel E.G. Nielsen).

"The Trial of the Chicago 7".

Kilder: Oscarakademiets hjemmeside, IndieWire.

arrow Dansk filmklipper nomineret til en Oscar
15. marts 2021 kl. 14:08 Opdateret: kl. 14:10
