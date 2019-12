Brande i Australien farver gletsjere i New Zealand lyserøde

View this post on Instagram

The dust and ash from wildfires in Australia are turning glaciers red here in New Zealand ?? . For the past few weeks the smoke and dust from the bushfires in New South Wales and Queensland, Australia have blown thousands of kilometers across the Tasman Sea, turning our normally clear skies hazy and our mountains red. . On a scenic helicopter flight with @wanakahelicopters around Mount Aspiring, you could see the glaciers covered in a layer of red dust, making them look dirty. It's pretty remarkable to see the impact of the fires so far away. Our glaciers don't need any more battles, and it puts the impact of climate change into even more stark reality we can't ignore. . #wanaka #climatechange #newzealand #glacier #mtaspiring #australiafires #bushfire #nswfires