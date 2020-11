Biden vil gøre USA forudsigelig for andre

Præsident Donald Trump har følt sig godt tilpas i selskab med autoritære ledere. Her sammen med Egyptens præsident, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (tv), og Saudi-Arabiens konge, Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud (i midten), under et besøg i den saudiske hovedstad, Riyadh, i maj 2017. Det bliver der mindre af under præsident Joe Biden. (FILES) This handout file photo released on May 21, 2017 by the Saudi Royal Palace shows US President Donald Trump (R) and US First Lady Melania Trump (2nd R), posing for a picture with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (L) and Saudi Arabia''s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud during the inauguration of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology "Etidal" in Riyadh. - After Donald Trump in his first week as president spoke to Australia''s prime minister, leaks of the call left many dumbfounded, with the new US leader haranguing and hanging up on the close ally. When Joe Biden spoke by phone Thursday with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the president-elect''s office said Biden hoped to work with him on "many common challenges" and the Australian leader said he would forward a study on how his country fought Covid-19 through contact tracing. Following four years of presidential pique and chronic chaos in dealing with foreign leaders, Biden has already signaled a reversal - - he is making US diplomacy predictable, even dull, again. (Photo by BANDAR AL-JALOUD / Saudi Royal Palace / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / SAUDI ROYAL PALACE / BANDAR AL-JALOUD" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / TO GO WITH AFO STORY by Shaun TANDON, "As president-elect, Biden makes diplomacy dull again"

Foto: Bandar Al-Jaloud/Ritzau Scanpix