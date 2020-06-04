Drew Brees undskylder for kritik af knælende protester

NFL-spilleren Drew Brees, der har fået massiv kritik for sine udtalelser om knælende protester under NFL-kampe, har nu undskyldt for sine kommentarer.

- Jeg vil gerne give en undskyldning til mine venner, holdkammerater, hele New Orleans, sorte mennesker, NFL-fællesskabet og alle andre, der blev såret af det, jeg sagde, skriver den 41-årige quarterback på Instagram.

Brees, der spiller for New Orleans Saints, var kommet i alvorligt uvejr, efter at han havde kaldt det respektløst over for det amerikanske flag og folk at knæle under nationalsangen inden kampe.

Den tidligere San Francisco 49'ers-spiller Colin Kaepernick begyndte i 2016 i protest mod amerikansk politivold mod sorte at sidde og siden knæle under den amerikanske nationalsang i stedet for at stå op.

Om protestformen, der blev adopteret af andre NFL-spillere, sagde Drew Brees, at han aldrig ville være enig med folk, der viser hans land eller flag respektløshed.

Det fik amerikanske sportsstjerner op af stolen.

Basketballstjernen LeBron James skrev på Twitter, at Drew Brees ikke forstår protesten.

- Wow. Du forstår åbenbart stadig ikke, hvorfor Kap (Colin Kaepernick, red.) gik ned på et knæ.

- Det har absolut intet at gøre med ikke at respektere flaget og vores soldater, skrev LeBron James.

Og noget tyder på, at kritikken har ramt Brees.

- Efter at have snakket med nogle af jer knuser det mit hjerte at vide, at jeg har såret jer.

- I et forsøg på at italesætte respekt, sammenhold og solidaritet omkring det amerikanske flag og nationalsangen, sagde jeg ting, der var ufølsomme og slet ikke i tråd med de problemer, vi står over for som land lige nu, skriver Drew Brees.