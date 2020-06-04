Vælg område Pil ned ikon
Sport
4. juni 2020
Drew Brees har undskyldt kritikken af knælende protester under NFL-kampe. Kritikken gav enormt bagslag på sociale medier. (Arkivfoto)
Drew Brees har undskyldt kritikken af knælende protester under NFL-kampe. Kritikken gav enormt bagslag på sociale medier. (Arkivfoto)
Foto: John David Mercer/Ritzau Scanpix
Drew Brees undskylder for kritik af knælende protester

NFL-spiller har undskyldt for sine kommentarer om spillere, der knæler inden kampe i protest mod politivold.

Sport - 04. juni 2020 kl. 15:34
Af Ritzau
Kontakt redaktionen:sndk@sn.dk

NFL-spilleren Drew Brees, der har fået massiv kritik for sine udtalelser om knælende protester under NFL-kampe, har nu undskyldt for sine kommentarer.

- Jeg vil gerne give en undskyldning til mine venner, holdkammerater, hele New Orleans, sorte mennesker, NFL-fællesskabet og alle andre, der blev såret af det, jeg sagde, skriver den 41-årige quarterback på Instagram.

Brees, der spiller for New Orleans Saints, var kommet i alvorligt uvejr, efter at han havde kaldt det respektløst over for det amerikanske flag og folk at knæle under nationalsangen inden kampe.

Den tidligere San Francisco 49'ers-spiller Colin Kaepernick begyndte i 2016 i protest mod amerikansk politivold mod sorte at sidde og siden knæle under den amerikanske nationalsang i stedet for at stå op.

Om protestformen, der blev adopteret af andre NFL-spillere, sagde Drew Brees, at han aldrig ville være enig med folk, der viser hans land eller flag respektløshed.

Det fik amerikanske sportsstjerner op af stolen.

Basketballstjernen LeBron James skrev på Twitter, at Drew Brees ikke forstår protesten.

- Wow. Du forstår åbenbart stadig ikke, hvorfor Kap (Colin Kaepernick, red.) gik ned på et knæ.

- Det har absolut intet at gøre med ikke at respektere flaget og vores soldater, skrev LeBron James.

Og noget tyder på, at kritikken har ramt Brees.

- Efter at have snakket med nogle af jer knuser det mit hjerte at vide, at jeg har såret jer.

- I et forsøg på at italesætte respekt, sammenhold og solidaritet omkring det amerikanske flag og nationalsangen, sagde jeg ting, der var ufølsomme og slet ikke i tråd med de problemer, vi står over for som land lige nu, skriver Drew Brees.

Vis dette opslag på Instagram

I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it's like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening...and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.

Et opslag delt af Drew Brees (@drewbrees) den

KIF Kolding-spilleren Jens Svane Peschardt, som her forsøger et gennembrud på banen, er også valgt ind i klubbens bestyrelse. Den tidligere bestyrelse afgik på grund af klubbens ilde tilredte økonomi. Den nye bestyrelse skal finde fem-seks millioner kroner, hvis KIF Kolding skal overleve.
KIF Kolding vil bygge sig selv op fra bunden
04. juni 2020

Det er usikkert, om KIF Kolding kan finde de nødvendige...

Seneste nyt Sporten
16:00
KIF Kolding vil bygge sig selv op fra bunden
15:34 Drew Brees undskylder for kritik af knælende protester
15:28 Diego Costa betaler sig fra seks måneders fængsel
15:09 Premier League tillader fem udskiftninger og bred bænk
13:55 Japanske værter varsler mere simpelt OL
13:27 Tingager går efter to sejre over AaB
12:58 Så godt som klar til Ligaen
12:03 Prominent kvartet får tre år mere på fransk cykelhold
11:30 FC Midtjylland holder igen med flere drive-in-fester
10:47 Brøndby må undvære hurtigløber i et par uger
