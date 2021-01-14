(ARKIV) Inger Støjberg (V) taler med pressen efter Folketingets åbning på Christiansborg i København.
Foto: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Artiklen: De Konservative stemmer for rigsretssag mod Støjberg
De Konservative stemmer for rigsretssag mod Støjberg
Det er endnu uvist, om der er flertal for en rigsretssag mod Støjberg. En enig konservativ gruppe stemmer for.
Opdateret 14. januar 2021 kl. 08:03
Danmark - 14. januar 2021 kl. 07:44
Af Ritzau
De Konservative vil stemme for en rigsretssag mod Inger Støjberg (V), der var udlændingeminister, da der i 2016 blev givet en ulovlig instruks om at adskille alle asylpar, hvor den ene var mindreårig.
Det er en enig folketingsgruppe, skriver gruppeformand Mai Mercado på Facebook.
- Det ville ærligt talt være svært at nå til den omvendte konklusion. Det er da også en enig konservativ folketingsgruppe, der er nået frem til denne beslutning.
- Lov er lov, og lov skal holdes, uanset hvem vi er, og hvad vi i øvrigt står for, skriver hun.
Det vides endnu ikke, om der er flertal for en rigsretssag. Endnu mangler Venstre og Socialdemokratiet at gøre deres stilling op
Lovbruddene fandt sted nogle måneder inden, De Konservative trådte ind i regering med Venstre og Liberal Alliance, som i øvrigt også stemmer for en rigsretssag.
23 par blev adskilt i 2016, nogle blev det i dage, mens andre blev det i flere måneder. Størstedelen af parrene var nogenlunde alderssvarende, den største aldersforskel var på 16 år.
Der har været spekulationer om, hvorvidt partierne ville stille deres medlemmer fri, så de kunne stemme efter egen overbevisning.
Men det lader ikke til, at De Konservative har gjort det, idet partiet har flere medlemmer, der har samme tilgang til udlændingepolitik som Støjberg. Under tamilsagen i 1993, fritstillede flere partier deres medlemmer.
Ritzau prøver fortsat at kontakte Mercado for en kommentar.
Mercado uddyber i opslaget, at det ikke betyder, at politikerne har besluttet, at Inger Støjberg er skyldig, men at der skal indledes en sag for at afgøre skyldsspørgsmålet.
Byretten gav et syrisk ægtepar erstatning på 20.000 kroner for at være adskilt, og Ombudsmanden har kaldt instruksen ulovlig.
Instrukskommissionen har konkluderet, at den var "klart ulovlig", og at Støjberg var blevet advaret, og to uvildige advokater hyret af Folketinget har sagt, at sagen med en "vis formodning" kan føre til dom.
- At indlede en rigsretssag betyder ikke, at vi som politikere har besluttet, at Inger Støjberg er skyldig. Det er kun Rigsretten, som kan og skal tage stilling til det spørgsmål, skriver Mercado.
