Forgæves kamp mod uret

Corvette Racing; Rolex 24 at Daytona; Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida; January 28-29, 2017; C7.R #3 driven by Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia, and Mike Rockenfeller; C7.R #4 driven by Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, and Marcel Fassler (Richard Prince/Chevrolet photo).

